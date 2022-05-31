Eagles of parity in competitive Global Sports debuts

At the ideation and conception stages of the Sports University of Nigeria, Idumuje-Ugboko, the Proprietor, Prince (Dr) Ned Nwoko exuded implicit aplomb, that the fruition of the project will provide a watershed in the sporting fortunes of some developing countries in order to beget competitive parity in global sports. He particularly identified Nigeria as an epicenter for deploying the institution’s innovative approaches; embedded in the modusoperandi of the trail-blazing Sports University, as against the hitherto unproductive methods, from which Nigeria could boast only three good medals, from more than a dozen Olympics appearances. This remarkable educational institution’s uniqueness, revolves around the Proprietor and Pro- Chancellor, Prince (Hon) Ned Nwoko’s mission statement, which among others anchors on” providing education in sports services: science; medicine; management; engineering; physical education; humanities and social science, as well as to develop top-level athletes through high performance training. Also, it will be collaborating with relevant authorities globally for exchange programmes to produce Olympic gold medalists, at international sports championships and world record breakers in many areas of sports”.

