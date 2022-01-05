Eagles off to Garoua today

…to train behind closed doors

The Super Eagles are set to fly out of the country this evening to Garoua, Cameroon for the 33rd edition of the Africa Nations Cup which starts on Sunday in Duala. The Austin Eguaveonled team will travel via a chartered flight arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation. A week ago, the camp of the team opened in Abuja but the response of the players waspooruntilyesterdaywhen the number increased to 23. After day five of resumption less than 10 players were in camp even though not all of them are based in England where they had arrangement for them to join on January 4. EaglesMediaOfficer, BabafemiRaji, saidonTuesdaythat the team would fly straight to Garoua, venue of Nigeria’s crunch for match against the Pharaohs of Egypt. The Super Eagles had their last open training session yesterday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja where journalists were asked to present their COVID -19 vaccination card of a negative COVID-19 test result before gaining access to the pitch Raji said: “We are all set but will still train before our trip which is slated for evening. It is a direct flight that will take us just about four hours to get there. “The players are really in high spirits to get going in Cameroon and we believe all will be well at the AFCON.”

