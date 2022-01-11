Sports

Eagles, Pharaohs in crunch Group D opener

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his Super Eagles’ wards face a stern examination of their credentials when Nigeria and seven-time champions Egypt go for each other’s jugular i n the opening match of Group D of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals on Tuesday in Garoua. Egypt won the first two editions of the Nations Cup in 1957 and 1959, and then won on home soil in 1986 and in Burkina Faso 12 years later, before a hat-trick of consecutive titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010. Nigeria soared to glory on home soil in 1980, won in Tunisia in 1994 and overturned bookmakers’ predictions to triumph in South Africa nine years ago. Both teams are not unfamiliar to themselves at the AFCON. The Pharaohs beat Eagles 6-3 in Nigeria’s first-ever match at the competition (in Ghana in 1963) and coming from behind to tame the Eagles 3-1 in the city of Benguela (Angola) in 2010. At AFCON, the Eagles have had the upper hand. In 1980, the Eagles sailed past the Pharaohs 1-0 in a group phase and four years later, in Bouake (Cote d’Ivoire), Nigeria won on penalties (after 2-2 fulltime) to reach the final. In 1990, a lone goal by Rashidi Yekini consigned the Pharaohs to defeat in a group phase match in Algiers, and in 1994, both teams battled to a scoreless draw at the Stade Chadli Zouiten in Tunis. Eguavoen, who leads Nigeria from the bench on Tuesday, was involved in that cagey affair in the cold of central Tunis. “I look forward to an interesting game between two ambitious teams. We will take it one match at a time. For now, we see the clash with Egypt and all our plan is how to earn the three points.” Former U-17 star Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to lead the line and reproduce some of his potency from which German Bundesliga club Union Berlin is benefitting, with Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Czech Republic -based Peter Olayinka also on the line. Skipper Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze hit target in the training match with Cameroonian top club, Cotonsport Garoua on Friday, and there are also Greece –based Henry Onyekuru and former Olympics star Sadiq Umar as possibilities in the frontline.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Anichebe: Frustrated by police stop

Posted on Author Reporter

Former Everton striker Victor Anichebe says he has grown weary of being racially discriminated against after being stopped by police while driving his car last week. Anichebe, 32, said he was pulled over by police officers after leaving a petrol station on Merseyside in England, an incident he labelled a “joke”. “A lot of the […]
Sports

Oshoala blasts CAF over cancellation of 2020 awards

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Africa Women Footballer of The Year, Asisat Oshoala, has faulted the decision of the Confederation of Africa Football to cancel the 2020 edition of the annual CAF Awards. CAF in a visual meeting last week rolled out some decisions all member federations will follow in the post COVID-19 era. THE apex Africa football body hinged […]
Sports

JUST IN: Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms. They added that the other members of the team had tested negative, reports the BBC. Egypt host Togo in Africa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica