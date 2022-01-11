Eagles, Pharaohs in crunch Group D opener

Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his Super Eagles’ wards face a stern examination of their credentials when Nigeria and seven-time champions Egypt go for each other’s jugular i n the opening match of Group D of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals on Tuesday in Garoua. Egypt won the first two editions of the Nations Cup in 1957 and 1959, and then won on home soil in 1986 and in Burkina Faso 12 years later, before a hat-trick of consecutive titles in 2006, 2008 and 2010. Nigeria soared to glory on home soil in 1980, won in Tunisia in 1994 and overturned bookmakers’ predictions to triumph in South Africa nine years ago. Both teams are not unfamiliar to themselves at the AFCON. The Pharaohs beat Eagles 6-3 in Nigeria’s first-ever match at the competition (in Ghana in 1963) and coming from behind to tame the Eagles 3-1 in the city of Benguela (Angola) in 2010. At AFCON, the Eagles have had the upper hand. In 1980, the Eagles sailed past the Pharaohs 1-0 in a group phase and four years later, in Bouake (Cote d’Ivoire), Nigeria won on penalties (after 2-2 fulltime) to reach the final. In 1990, a lone goal by Rashidi Yekini consigned the Pharaohs to defeat in a group phase match in Algiers, and in 1994, both teams battled to a scoreless draw at the Stade Chadli Zouiten in Tunis. Eguavoen, who leads Nigeria from the bench on Tuesday, was involved in that cagey affair in the cold of central Tunis. “I look forward to an interesting game between two ambitious teams. We will take it one match at a time. For now, we see the clash with Egypt and all our plan is how to earn the three points.” Former U-17 star Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to lead the line and reproduce some of his potency from which German Bundesliga club Union Berlin is benefitting, with Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Czech Republic -based Peter Olayinka also on the line. Skipper Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze hit target in the training match with Cameroonian top club, Cotonsport Garoua on Friday, and there are also Greece –based Henry Onyekuru and former Olympics star Sadiq Umar as possibilities in the frontline.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...