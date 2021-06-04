Editorial Top Stories

Eagles players’ scorecard in Europe and way forward

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a highly-dramatic and difficult 2020/2021 football season across Europe, Nigerian players stood tall among the best. It was interestingly the most rewarding for the Nigerian stars. Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, was named the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year for 2020-21 after becoming the top-scoring African in one of Europe’s top 10 leagues.

The 26-year-old also scored 33 league goals to claim the top scorer award as his most productive season helped KRC Genk win the Belgian Cup and secure a UEFA Champions League spot. Onuachu has been nominated for the Ebony Shoe, which is awarded to Belgium’s best African player or player of African descent.

The winner will be announced on June 7. Onuachu, with 29 goals in the regular season and another four in Belgium’s play-offs, emerged as the top African goal scorer in Europe this season. He finished ahead of Zambia’s Patson Daka, who won the Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg with 27 goals (23 in regular and four in the playoffs).

Onuachu’s 33 goals this season makes him the first African in the 118-year history of the Belgian top flight to hit the 30-goal mark as he surpassed Tunisia’s Hamdi Harbaoui, who scored 25 goals for Zulte Waregem in the 2018/19 season. We are aware that some other Eagles stars had a bright football season. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the best goal for his team Leicester this term just as he joined Wilfred Ndidi to lift the English FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

They were unlucky to have missed the UEFA Champions League spot on the last day of the league. Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun won the Scottish league title with Rangers just as Samuel Chukwueze won the Europa League with Villarreal after the hard fought 11-10 penalty shootout win over Manchester United. Simy Nwankwo also scored 20 goals for FC Crotone in the Italian Serie A while Sadiq Umar also recorded the same number of goals (20) for Ameria in the Spanish second division. In the English Championship, William Troost-Ekong was in the Watford team that gained promotion to the English Premier League.

We hereby charge these players to continue from where they stopped last season with the World Cup qualifiers coming up while Eagles manager Gernot Rohr should also make the best use of the players especially now that they are very hot. At this stage, we expect Eagles star players to be more ambitious to play in top teams and feature in the best leagues. To see Nigerian players feature prominently or win the UEFA Champions League is the dream of many fans of the ‘beautiful game’ in the country.

Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, Tijani Babangida and Mikel Obi are some of the players who have won Europe’s top club competition in the past. We are bold to say that overall, the recently concluded leagues across Europe were full of ups and downs with surprises recorded along the line.

It is on record that the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world affected the leagues as fans were not part of the fun for the outgoing season. In England, it was only in the last two match days that fans were allowed to witness the games. Aside from this, the players did not have much time to rest during the off-season because of the long period spent on lockdown last year (2020). This affected some of the players as fatigue and injuries set in while some average and lowly-rated teams recorded amazing surprise wins in the season under focus across Europe.

Many examples can be easily recalled. It is difficult to explain how top teams that won the titles also had their share of ridiculous defeats. Bayern Munich lost 2-1 to Mainz in April just as Aston Villa and Wolves recorded huge wins against champions Manchester City in the English Premier League. For the honours, Robert Lewandowski with a very wide margin was crowned the highest scorer in Germany and by extension in the Top 5 leagues in Europe. Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in Europe’s leading domestic leagues after racking up 41 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich in 2020/21.

He rounded off his tally with a goal for Bayern in their final league game against Augsburg on May 22. That took him past Gerd Müller’s previous Bundesliga season record of 40 and also left him 11 goals clear of the next highest scorer in the top domestic competitions, Lionel Messi of Barcelona, who scored 30 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus was third with 29 goals; André Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany had 28 goals to place fourth while Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappé of PSG were joint fifth with 27 goals each. Interestingly, Harry Kane who scored 23 to emerge top scorer in the most lucrative league in Europe, the EPL, placed 10th in the table.

We expect Onuachu, Nwankwo, Umar and Ndidi to join bigger teams next season. They should not be scared of fighting for shits in a bigger club because it will be a career boost and better image for the country in the game. Enough of the mediocrity!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s oil industry suffers foreign investors’ apathy – Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has declared that the country’s oil industry is suffering serious apathy from foreign investors who have starved it of the muchneeded funding.   The absence of a stable fiscal environment, the NNPC boss said, is inhibiting the growth of the Nigerian petroleum industry, […]
News Top Stories

Cryptocurrency: We reversed $3m fraudulent deal –NFIU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

CBN, ICPC: Ban’ll protect Nigerians   The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), yesterday, disclosed how it detected and successfully reversed  fraudulent transaction worth $3 million being conducted through cryptocurrency. Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Modibbo Haman Tukur, who disclosed this when he appeared before a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Bank  ing, Insurance […]
Editorial Top Stories

Al-Qaeda’s infiltration in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Commander of the United States Special Operations Command for Africa, Maj.-Gen. Dagvin Anderson, recently rattled Nigerians when he revealed that Al Qaeda, the dreaded terrorist organisation, had joined other terrorist groups in the battle for the soul of Nigeria. Anderson, who dropped the bombshell during a virtual media briefing, said Al Qaeda has not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica