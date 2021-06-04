Eagles players’ scorecard in Europe and way forward

In a highly-dramatic and difficult 2020/2021 football season across Europe, Nigerian players stood tall among the best. It was interestingly the most rewarding for the Nigerian stars. Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, was named the Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year for 2020-21 after becoming the top-scoring African in one of Europe’s top 10 leagues.

The 26-year-old also scored 33 league goals to claim the top scorer award as his most productive season helped KRC Genk win the Belgian Cup and secure a UEFA Champions League spot. Onuachu has been nominated for the Ebony Shoe, which is awarded to Belgium’s best African player or player of African descent.

The winner will be announced on June 7. Onuachu, with 29 goals in the regular season and another four in Belgium’s play-offs, emerged as the top African goal scorer in Europe this season. He finished ahead of Zambia’s Patson Daka, who won the Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg with 27 goals (23 in regular and four in the playoffs).

Onuachu’s 33 goals this season makes him the first African in the 118-year history of the Belgian top flight to hit the 30-goal mark as he surpassed Tunisia’s Hamdi Harbaoui, who scored 25 goals for Zulte Waregem in the 2018/19 season. We are aware that some other Eagles stars had a bright football season. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the best goal for his team Leicester this term just as he joined Wilfred Ndidi to lift the English FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

They were unlucky to have missed the UEFA Champions League spot on the last day of the league. Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun won the Scottish league title with Rangers just as Samuel Chukwueze won the Europa League with Villarreal after the hard fought 11-10 penalty shootout win over Manchester United. Simy Nwankwo also scored 20 goals for FC Crotone in the Italian Serie A while Sadiq Umar also recorded the same number of goals (20) for Ameria in the Spanish second division. In the English Championship, William Troost-Ekong was in the Watford team that gained promotion to the English Premier League.

We hereby charge these players to continue from where they stopped last season with the World Cup qualifiers coming up while Eagles manager Gernot Rohr should also make the best use of the players especially now that they are very hot. At this stage, we expect Eagles star players to be more ambitious to play in top teams and feature in the best leagues. To see Nigerian players feature prominently or win the UEFA Champions League is the dream of many fans of the ‘beautiful game’ in the country.

Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, Tijani Babangida and Mikel Obi are some of the players who have won Europe’s top club competition in the past. We are bold to say that overall, the recently concluded leagues across Europe were full of ups and downs with surprises recorded along the line.

It is on record that the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world affected the leagues as fans were not part of the fun for the outgoing season. In England, it was only in the last two match days that fans were allowed to witness the games. Aside from this, the players did not have much time to rest during the off-season because of the long period spent on lockdown last year (2020). This affected some of the players as fatigue and injuries set in while some average and lowly-rated teams recorded amazing surprise wins in the season under focus across Europe.

Many examples can be easily recalled. It is difficult to explain how top teams that won the titles also had their share of ridiculous defeats. Bayern Munich lost 2-1 to Mainz in April just as Aston Villa and Wolves recorded huge wins against champions Manchester City in the English Premier League. For the honours, Robert Lewandowski with a very wide margin was crowned the highest scorer in Germany and by extension in the Top 5 leagues in Europe. Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in Europe’s leading domestic leagues after racking up 41 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich in 2020/21.

He rounded off his tally with a goal for Bayern in their final league game against Augsburg on May 22. That took him past Gerd Müller’s previous Bundesliga season record of 40 and also left him 11 goals clear of the next highest scorer in the top domestic competitions, Lionel Messi of Barcelona, who scored 30 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus was third with 29 goals; André Silva of Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany had 28 goals to place fourth while Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappé of PSG were joint fifth with 27 goals each. Interestingly, Harry Kane who scored 23 to emerge top scorer in the most lucrative league in Europe, the EPL, placed 10th in the table.

We expect Onuachu, Nwankwo, Umar and Ndidi to join bigger teams next season. They should not be scared of fighting for shits in a bigger club because it will be a career boost and better image for the country in the game. Enough of the mediocrity!

