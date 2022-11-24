Sports

Eagles prep for 2026 World Cup must start now – Okpala

Posted on

Ex-international, Sylvanus Okpala, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to start serious preparation ahead of the next World Cup as he claimed that the country is missing a lot by not qualifying for the ongoing Mundial in Qatar. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos, Okpala said the country was missing a lot economically and to avoid another heartbreak, Nigeria must do everything possible to be at the 2026 World Cup in three North American countries: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to Ghana in the final playoff game despite drawing goalless in Ghana as the team drew the home game 1-1 in Abuja. “We need to start the preparation and if we did not start now, then there is going to be problem commercial wise,” he said. “Looking at this World Cup, we are missing a lot, the money for appearance and also the money for going pass the first round, that’s what we are missing, it is a serious business, we need to think fast and start building the team towards the coming World Cup.”

 

