Eagles react after beating Pharaohs 1-0

Maduka Okoye

I need to give thanks to the team because we played very well. I am very happy to get the clean sheet today (Tuesday). Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world. We have fantastic midfielders and they did a great job. We were sharp and gave them no chance. Kenneth Omeruo did very well and gave an account of himself. He was very important for us. We have to continue to play together and give our best.

Joe Aribo

We are very happy with the three points. That’s what we wanted to get. We set a target for ourselves to get the win. We are happy with the final outcome. We were strong defensively, the coach told us that he wanted 100% and we gave him just that. We were very happy and motivated playing against Egypt before the game. They are a top side and have great players. For us getting the three points made the difference.

Ola Aina

Salah wasn’t really on my side today (Tuesday). In the past, we had some encounters. Everyone knows he is a world class player. We will take it game by game. We need the same concentration and quality in the next match.

Kelechi Iheanacho

I feel great, I am really buzzing and happy to score the goal for my team. We missed some chances in the second half. Hopefully we will pick up the pieces. We should convert some chances in the next game.Our team is always confident. We have intelligent group of players. It is a strong and vibrant set. We have been together for some time and usually work as a team.

 

