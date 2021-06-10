Eagles ready for World Cup qualifiers – Rohr

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that the team is ready to go for the World Cup qualifiers starting in September against Liberia and Cape Verde despite their unimpressive performance against Cameroon in Austria. Nigeria played a drab 0-0 against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. The team already lost 1-0 to the same team last Friday. However, Rohr in his postmatch interview said he is confident the team will get things right when the FIFA World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

“I think we’ll be ready in September for our World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde,” Rohr said. “The result is not the most important in these friendlies, the most important is to test some players to see some new faces, which was the case again.

We didn’t want to concede a goal, we wanted to score but we could not. “When you’re missing players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo, Samuel Kalu, it’s not easy. “But they did well. We had a lot of chances in these two games but we couldn’t score. “We lacked a little realism in front of goal, but the match on Tuesday was interesting.

