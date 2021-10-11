Eagles redeem battered image

Super Eagles quickly bounced back from the embarrassing 1-0 home loss to the Central African Republic in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday with a resounding 2-0 win in the reverse fixture played in Douala yesterday.

Defender Leon Balogun and striker Victor Osimhen scored the two goals that earned the Eagles the victory on a day Captain Ahmed Musa earned his 100th cap.

After they suffered a 1-0 defeat in Lagos on Thursday, Gernot Rohr changed his tactics and opted for a more attacking starting XI with Ahmed Musa making the starting line up.

The visitors started Sunday’s encounter on a bright note with more possesion and as early as in the ninth minute, Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho combined for the opening but the Napoli striker could not find the target with his effort.

The duo kept piling the pressure on CAR while Musa and Moses Simon continued with their runs to split the defence.

After 21 minutes into the game, CAR’s Freeman Niamathe received the first yellow card for a foul on Musa and two minutes later, Jospin Gaopandia became the second player to have his name in the referee’s books.

Nigeria finally got their breakthrough struck in 29th minute after Balogun slotted home a cross from Chidozie Awaziem.

The strike was Balogun’s maiden goal in a Super Eagles’ shirt since he made his debut in March 2014. Shortly after the opening goal, the Wild Beasts were forced to make a change due to an injury to striker Georgino M’Vondo and Isaac Ngoma was brought in in the 34th minute.

