Eagles risk difficult AFCON, World Cup draws as Nigeria drops in FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles could drop from top seedings in the draws for the 2022 African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers if they sustain the steady decline in FIFA rankings. The Nigerian national team dropped to 34th in the latest FIFA rankings. They are ranked fifth in Af- rica behind Senegal w h o are Africa’s number o n e but are ranked 21st in the world.

The Teranga L i o n s are followed by Tunisia, Algeria and Morocc o, who are ranked 28th, 30th and 32nd in the world, respectively. The FIFA rankings are now crucial as they will be one of the yardsticks used to seed teams for next year’s AFCON in Cameroon as well as for the final 2022 World Cup playoffs in March. The team’s results against Cameroon in recent friendlies and the NPFL stars loss to Mexico did not bode well for the country’s international rating. A mainly experimental Super Eagles fell 1-0 to the Indomitable Lions in a first friendly in Austria, before they held the same team to a scoreless draw in a rematch days later. A team of players from the NPFL will then be thrashed 4-0 by Mexico in another friendly in Los Angeles, USA, recently.

