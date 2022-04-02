Eagles’ shameful World Cup ouster

That many Nigerians love football with so much passion is no news. Football is like a religion and when crucial games or competitions come up, Nigerians speak with one voice. Apart from club affiliations both at domestic levels and abroad whereby fans of the game throw banter at one another, national team football unites the people. Whatever the situation of the country’s economy or issues in the society, football is one game that soothes nerves especially when the country’s national team records victories or wins major competitions at continental and global level.

The 1980 Nations Cup win of the Super Eagles and also the Olympic gold medal won in the football event of the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games are other notable examples of how the fans of football react to successes. Government at state and centre also shower national teams with cash gifts, national honours among other rewards to encourage footballers or athletes generally and encourage them to do more next time. And so, when the draw for the Qatar 2022 playoffs was made in Cameroon during the last Africa Cup of Nations, it was a relief to many that the country was not drawn to play against dreaded teams like Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria who were in same pot like Nigeria as seeded teams according to the rankings but there were also fears to avoid tough teams like Egypt and Cameroon in the other pot.

All these never happened as the Super Eagles were drawn to play Black Stars of Ghana. Despite the traditional rivalry between both countries, Nigeria was a clear favourite to clinch the ticket to Qatar based on current form of most of the top players and the fact that Ghana did not do well, crashing out in the first round of the AFCON in Cameroon. Football seems to be at the lowest ebb in the country but as expected the Ghanaians rose to the occasion against Nigeria. I recall stating clearly that the first leg of the encounter would be most crucial and it happened that way. The Eagles had chances to at least score one or two goals in Kumasi but they were simply lethargic.

The crucial away goal was not recorded and in the reverse fixture in Abuja, the Black Stars drew the first blood as early as the 10th minute and the Eagles only managed to equalise via a penalty. The away goal was enough to send Ghana to Qatar as Nigeria misses the World Cup ticket first time in 16 years. Incidentally, it was same coach, Austin Eguavoen, who was in charge when the country failed to clinch a ticket to the Germany 2006 World Cup. Now, the entire football scene is comatose and the expectation of many on businesses and professional works have been dashed with the World Cup ouster.

The ouster of the team was like a time bomb waiting to explode. When the playoff list was released, the Interim Manager did not have enough midfielders in the team such that Innocent Bonke, who was not even in the standby list, was drafted in for injured Wilfred Ndidi.

Eguavoen shocked everyone when he revealed Ogenyi Onazi made the standby list so that he could pacify some people. It was also a shock that players like Paul Onuachu and Taiwo Awoniyi could not make the list while Akinkunmi Amao was invited in the main list. In the second leg in Abuja, the battle was won in the midfield where Nigeria lacked creativity and also good defensive midfielders.

It was sad that Eagles failed to score in open play in 180 minutes. Eguavoen’s first change in Abuja was Shehu Abdullahi at a time Nigeria was looking for the vital winner. He left Kelechi Iheanacho on the bench and introduced Ahmed Musa. How? It was indeed a sad commentary as Otto Addo of Ghana showed his superiority over deficient Eguavoen. This could be a setback for the indigenous coaches generally. The Nigeria Football Federation chieftains despite promises made to deliver the ticket to Qatar failed just as some powerful Nigerians were said to have influenced the list of Eguavoen for the second leg match. It is a shame we find ourselves in this situation with the array of quality players in the team.

