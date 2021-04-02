Eagles shift focus to World Cup qualifiers

Rohr rules out new invitees

…as team knows AFCON opponents June 25

Super Eagles have shifted their focus to the World Cup qualifiers as they vow to record another success in the series. This was a declaration from the coach of the side Gernot Rohr who predicted a tough task for his team in the qualifying series. Rohr has masterminded easy qualification for the 2019, 2022 editions of the African Cup of Nations and 2018 World Cup and he is keen on maintaining that run.

“Our last match against Lesotho was a good result; we wanted to be more solid after the two draws against Sierra Leone and we were able to do that. Our attention has shifted to the World Cup qualifiers; we did well qualifying for AFCON, we even did that before our last two matches which is very good for the confidence of the players. “We can’t try new players now, it is very late for the qualifiers. We have a very good reserve team which helped us very much. We are good away from home and that is what we have to maintain as we hope to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

Meanwhile, the three-time African champions will most likely be seeded for the 2021 AFCON draw on June 25. The Eagles were unbeaten as they won Group L with 14 points, while the second ticket in that group will be decided between Benin and Sierra Leone in June.

Nigeria finished third at the last edition in Egypt two years ago and their past records in the competition will be used to seed them, which in turn will see them head one of the first round groups. Twenty three teams have so far qualified for the tournament to be staged by Cameroon between January 9 to February 6, 2022.

