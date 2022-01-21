Sports

Eagles shoot up in FIFA rankings

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Super Eagles are already reaping the fruits of their stellar run in the pongoing African Cup of Nations as they moved up in the latest FIFA rankings. The Eagles under interim coach AugustineEguavoenmovedfive spots from the December 2020 ratings in the FIFA Rankingastheyarenow31stintheworld.

They are the only team thus far to record a 100% record in the group stage of the continental tournament after they beat Egypt 1-0, went past Sudan 3-1 before they overcame Guinea Bissau 2-0 even when they paraded mostly fringe players having already secured their passage to the knockout rounds of the AFCON.

It was the first time since 2006 that they achieved such a record and incidentally when they set such record was with Eguavoen in charge of the team. Kelechi Iheanacho was the official Man of the Match against Egypt after his match winner, Moses Simon scooped the award in the comfortable win over Sudan, while stand-in captain William Ekong bagged the top individual prize in Wednesday night’s victory over Guinea Bissau.

 

Our Reporters

