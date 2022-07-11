Eagles skipper faces bleak future, misses club’s pre-season camp

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa faces a bleak future as questions are now being asked about his continued stay at his Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk following his omission from the team’s pre-season training.

New coach Andrea Pirlo supervised the first phase of the training camp, which ended last week, without the Super Eagles captain.

The second phase of training will begin after the Sallah holidays Tuesday. It will run till July 24. Ahmed Musa, 29, signed a two-year contract with the Istanbul club last July as a free agent. His contract will run out in June 2023.

Last season, he netted two goals and made to assists in 31 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

