Eagles’ star, Ajayi, stuns Liverpool at Anfield

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi claimed another valuable point for West Brom in their survival fight as his 82nd-minute header snatched a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

The centre-back’s deflected shot – later credited as a Ruben Dias own goal – helped Albion to earn a share of the spoils at Manchester City earlier this month and his looping effort came off the post before spinning beyond a helpless Alisson at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool were dominant during the first half and should have had more than Sadio Mane’s sublime finish to show for their efforts. Sam Johnstone saved magnificently to keep out a Roberto Firimino header as Liverpool had to settle for extending their lead at the summit over Everton to three points.

Liverpool’s teamsheet showed two changes from the side deployed in last week’s 7-0 win at Crystal Palace as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones came in for Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita. James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri were back among the substitutes after recovering from respective injuries.

Liverpool got their final home game of 2020 under way aiming to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Premier League table in their defence of the title. But West Brom’s intent to make life as difficult as possible for the champions was clear in the opening exchanges.

With the Reds dominating the ball, a trademark Andy Robertson fizzed delivery into the area just evaded Salah at the back post with six minutes played

