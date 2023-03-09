Sports

…Eagles star bags Player of the Month award

Victor Osimhen has been named the Player of the Month for February in Italy. He scored in all six matches he played in the month under review. This latest accolade is coming on the heels of the 2022 Best Foreign Athlete Award he won. Other awards he has recently bagged include the Emerging Player of the Year Award at the 2022 Globe Awards and the 2021/2022 Serie A Young Player of the Year Award.

Sports

Shooting, Remo renew rivalry at Dapo Abiodun pre-season

•Tournament coordinator applauds teams   Newly promoted Nigeria National League sides, Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Remo stars of Ikenne, will both renew their rivalry in the semifinal stage of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season championship currently going on at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.   The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet […]
Sports

Report: S’Korean spy chief proposes Olympic summit with US, N’Korea, Japan

  South Korea’s spy chief has proposed a summit of the leaders of the United States, Japan and the two Koreas during the Tokyo Olympics next year, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Park Jie-won made the proposal in Japan, where he arrived on Sunday for his first trip as head of the National […]
Sports

WAFU B Tourney: Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire in fierce battle for three points in Lome

Five-time world champions, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire will file out for the first match of Group B of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B Tournament on Wednesday evening with both teams looking to pick up the three points at Lome’s Stade Municipal. With the Group B having only three teams and each team to […]

