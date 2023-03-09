…Eagles star bags Player of the Month award

Victor Osimhen has been named the Player of the Month for February in Italy. He scored in all six matches he played in the month under review. This latest accolade is coming on the heels of the 2022 Best Foreign Athlete Award he won. Other awards he has recently bagged include the Emerging Player of the Year Award at the 2022 Globe Awards and the 2021/2022 Serie A Young Player of the Year Award.

