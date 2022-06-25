Sports

Eagles’ stars and the transfer season

German defender, Antonio Rudiger, was a key member of the Chelsea Football Club team at the Stamford Bridge last season. From his position as centre-back he finds his way upfront to score some crucial goals for the team. Interestingly, his goals were not just from set pieces via headers as is customary to many defenders, but in open play with shots from within and outside the 18-yard box. Each time he scores, he kisses the Chelsea badge on his shirt like a player that will never quit Stamford Bridge. However, because the London team failed to meet his valuation at the end of last season, Rudiger left the club to join Real Madrid.

It was however interesting the way he spoke about Real as his dream club and that his family knew he had huge love for the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners. Such is the life of footballers because they are more or less in business and go for highest bidder especially at their prime. Senegalese forward, Sadio Mane, is another example. Despite his exploits at Anfield with Liverpool, he was being poorly paid by the Reds and he decided to move to the Bundesliga in the colours of Bayern Munich.

Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, was a target of Manchester United for many weeks but in the end the striker joined Liverpool with a record fee of $85m. Paris Saint German were on the verge of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid but somehow, they discussed terms and the forward stayed with the French top flight team.

The mindset of the players and the role of the agents are key factors that determine the eventual outcome of these transfer deals. Transfer season in football all over Europe and other parts of the world is the most interesting and intriguing because of the expectations, aspirations and above all the need to get better in all aspects among other teams. Footballers are not easy to manage but it is important for footballers to get a good manager that can boost their careers.

This is very evident in the deals recorded in top teams in Europe and other parts. Sadly, the reverse is the case for Nigerian players as they hardly get good deals even when they are in good form in a particular season. Paul Onuachu of Genk, Belgium, Moses Simon of Nantes, France and Simy Nwankwo, who plays for Serie B club Parma and on loan from Serie A club Salernitana. In the past two seasons, these players should have been in better clubs if they had good managers and they also understand current trends in the football business. In the 2020/2021 season, Onuachu scored 33 goals with five assists in all competitions for his team and also won the Ebony boot as the best Black player in Belgium, yet nothing to show for it during the transfer period. Just last season, injury kept him out for many weeks, yet still scored 21 goals and registered two assists. He deserves better but no doubt, there is a problem with his management. Hottest Nigerian player for now is Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

The 23-year-old forward is very energetic and deadly in front of goal. He has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season with 14 Serie A goals and four Europa League goals. In a recent AFCON qualifier match in the colours of Nigeria, Osimhen was on target four times against Sao Tome. Three other times he was on target but the goals were disallowed. He is an all-round striker such that people are tipping him to equal and erase late Rashidi Yekini’s record as the all-time highest scorer of the Super Eagles. Yekini scored 37 goals in 53 games for Nigeria while Osimhen has scored 15 in 23 games so far. Because age is on his side, it is believed he can set a new goal scoring record.

It is interesting to read in the dailies that teams like Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Osimhen but truth is there are doubts about the ability of his manager to get him a good deal. One wonders why Nigerian players cannot get agents to manage their careers and take them higher.

The situation was the same during the era of other top players in the Super Eagles who never got to feature for a top team abroad. Osimhen and other current players must change the narrative to ensure Nigerian players can be where they want to be through hard work and on merit.

 

