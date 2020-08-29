Eagles stars and UCL glory

Every year, the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League signify the end of the European season at club level. On August 21st and 23rd respectively, the 2019/2020 final took place respectively after a rather strange Final Eight format.

Inter Milan lost 3-2 to Sevilla in Europa League final while Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1- 0 to lift the Champions League. The two final games were explosive. Bayern were particularly impressive beating Spanish giants Barcelona 8-2 on their way to the final.

PSG gave a good account in the final but overall the Germans were better. Robert Lewandowski was particularly impressive, emerging the highest scorer with 15 goals in the UCL while Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes emerged Europa League top scorer with eight goals. For taking the bold initiative of a restart, the Germans deserve the UCL title.

Nigerians have passion for the game especially top leagues abroad but sadly, the top players in the Super Eagles struggle to feature in top teams. Retired Eagles star, Victor Moses, featured for Inter Milan in the Europa League final but no Nigerian in the Champions League final and none of the current Eagles stars made animpact in the two competitions.

So far, only three Nigerians have featured in the Champions League final. They are Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and Mikel Obi. Kanu and Finidi won with Ajax in 1995 but failed to defend the title one year after. Kanu went ahead to win the UEFA Cup in the colours of Inter Milan.

He had 81 appearances in Europe club games. At Chelsea, Mikel won UCL silver in 2008, won gold in 2012 and also won the Europa League with the London team. Down memory lane, Nigeria’s Daniel Amokachi scored the first goal of the UEFA Champions League with Club Brugge on November 25, 1992 in a match they won 1-0 against CSKA Moscow. Celestine Babayaro with 21appearances is the youngest player ever to feature in the event. Taribo West was in the Inter Milan team that also had Ronaldo de Lima in the 1997/98 season when they defeated Lazio 3-0 to win the then UEFA Cup final. Another Eagles defender, Chidi Odiah, won the Europa League with CSKA Moscow. Finidi was blunt in his assessment of current Eagles players, saying they play for average or below average clubs. He advised that the current players must be ready to compete with the top teams abroad.

During the Bayern, PSG final match, it was football at its best but having a Nigerian on either side would have added colour to the match. The current Eagles stars should not be shy of competition for shirts in top teams. A player like Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City deserves to be in a bigger team. Victor Osimhen deserves commendation for his move from Lille to Napoli with a Nigerian record transfer fee. Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu are some of the bright stars expected to also raise their games to be among the best in the world. Nigeria wants to see top Eagles players win the league like Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohammed Salah of Egypt did for Liverpool. It has happened in the past and it will be good to have this happen as often as possible.

For many years, Yaya Toure, an Ivorian, won laurels for Manchester City as captain and a highly influential player. That was after his exploits at Barcelona. Winning the World Cup might not happen soon for Nigeria but the current Eagles can make the country proud by playing in top teams that could rule Europe and the world. This means the players should be ready to be among the best in the best clubs. As professionals, career goals should be to advance better in the game in all aspects and not to put money first.

In over two decades, Nigerian players are yet to win the African Footballer of the Year Award and this is also a result of their failure to feature for top teams abroad. A player cannot be voted number one on the continent if he is playing for a division two club or playing in a team without pedigree. A big example was when Austin Okocha was doing great with Eagles and Bolton while Samuel Eto’o was with Barcelona and Cameroon. For three years, Eto’o denied Okocha the award. For the next UCL, Eagles should be wise in the current transfer window, move to bigger teams to boost the chances of having Nigerians with domestic league and European club laurels in the new season.

Like this: Like Loading...