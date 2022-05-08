Sports

Eagles’ stars in action as Watford goes down

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya with Agency report

Two Super Eagles stars, Williams Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis were both in action on Saturday as Watford reign in the English Premiership ended with a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty secured a deserved victory for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

 

Defeat by Burnley last week had left the Hornets 12 points adrift of safety with four games remaining and Palace sent their former manager Roy Hodgson’s side straight back down to the Championship with a dominant display.

 

The Eagles controlled the contest from the outset and went ahead when Zaha confidently swept his 31st-minute spot-kick past Ben Foster after Hassane Kamara had used his arm to block Michael Olise’s back-post header.

 

Watford never looked like scoring and their misery was compounded when Kamara, already booked for    that handball, was dismissed when his push on Olise produced a second yellow card. It is the second time Watford have dropped out of the top flight in the past three seasons.

 

The managerless Hornets also went down on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign before securing an immediate return under Xisco Munoz.

 

The identity of the coach who will be tasked with emulating Munoz’s achievement is still unknown, however, with Hodgson set to retire from top-level management when his contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season.

 

Super Eagles striker, Dennis started the game while assistant captain of the national team, Troost-Ekong came into the fray in the second half as all efforts to salvage something out of the game proved abortive.

 

