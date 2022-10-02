Sports

Eagles stars return to action in EPL

Super Eagles players returned to action in the English Premier League after the international break with Alex Iwobi’s Everton getting the better of Joe Aribo’s Southampton in The Toffees’ second win of the season. Aribo had excused himself from the Super Eagles for the friendly clash against Algeria.

 

The midfielder was trusted by Southampton coach, Ralph Hassenhuttl to deliver on Saturday as he got a starting berth.

Aribo repaid the Austrian’s faith in him when he scored in the 49th minute to give the Saints the lead against the Toffees. It didn’t take long before Everton equalised through Conor Coady in the 52nd minute while Dwight McNeil compounded Southampton’s fate two minutes later. Alex Iwobi, who had shone for the Super Eagles assisted Everton’s second in the game.

The win away at Southampton takes Everton to 11th on the log while the Saints drop to 16th.

In other Nigerian involvements in the Premier League, Frank Onyeka was an 84th-minute substitute in Brentford’s goalless draw away at Bournemouth. The Bees currently sit 10th on the log after eight rounds of games.

On Monday, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis will hope to be involved in Nottingham Forest’s clash against Leicester who will also have Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

 

