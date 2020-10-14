Sports

Eagles stars’ value decrease over poor run

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Key Super Eagles players have seen their transfer market value plummeted after enduring unimpressive run for their club sides recently. In a list of greatest decrease in market value which was compiled by respectable website Transfermarkt.com, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi tops the table involving Nigerian players.

The former Arsenal forward’s worth has been devalued by 20.3 percent and he’s now valued at just €25.50m. It is no surprise that Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa comes second in that ignoble list after the striker has seen himself on the verge of getting frozen out of his Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The striker hasn’t featured for the club in their last seven matches and his transfer value has now decreased by €6 million. There has been a 16.7 percent decrease in Samuel Chukwueze’s value, with the Villarreal winger now rated at €25m.

David Okereke and Monaco’s Henry Onyekuru complete the top five, with the Club Brugge winger losing €4.5m and the Super Eagle €4m. For Nigerian players over the age of 30 only, Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo tops the list with his transfer value decreasing by €1.30m, followed by Sone Aluko (€-1.20m) and Obi Mikel (€-0.80m).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigerian striker happy to join Greek outfit AEK Athens  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare says he’s delighted to secure a move to Greek Super League club, AEK Athens. The 22-year-old Dream Team VII striker joined the former Greek champions following his exit from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. The striker, however, put pen to paper for a three year deal with the […]
Sports

Eagles’ camp excites Dessers, Akpoguma

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Two new invitees, Cyriel Dessers and Kevin Akpoguma have expressed delight to be in the current Super Eagles camp preparing for back-to-back friendly games in Austria. Racing Genk striker, l Dessers is eager to make his first outing in a Super Eagles shirt, insisting it’s a dream to be a part of the Nigerian squad […]
Sports

EPL: Red Devils coast past Seagulls thanks to Fernandes’ double

Posted on Author Reporter

  With Bruno Fernandes providing an irresistible spark, the sense of possibility felt tantalising for Manchester United. Brighton are not a team that have been rolled over too many times this season, despite their lowly position, but the ease and panache with which United recorded their latest positive result represented a statement of intent. Ole Gunnar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: