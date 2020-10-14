Eagles stars’ value decrease over poor run

Key Super Eagles players have seen their transfer market value plummeted after enduring unimpressive run for their club sides recently. In a list of greatest decrease in market value which was compiled by respectable website Transfermarkt.com, Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi tops the table involving Nigerian players.

The former Arsenal forward’s worth has been devalued by 20.3 percent and he’s now valued at just €25.50m. It is no surprise that Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa comes second in that ignoble list after the striker has seen himself on the verge of getting frozen out of his Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The striker hasn’t featured for the club in their last seven matches and his transfer value has now decreased by €6 million. There has been a 16.7 percent decrease in Samuel Chukwueze’s value, with the Villarreal winger now rated at €25m.

David Okereke and Monaco’s Henry Onyekuru complete the top five, with the Club Brugge winger losing €4.5m and the Super Eagle €4m. For Nigerian players over the age of 30 only, Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo tops the list with his transfer value decreasing by €1.30m, followed by Sone Aluko (€-1.20m) and Obi Mikel (€-0.80m).

