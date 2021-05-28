Sports

Eagles still 32nd best team in the world

Nigeria remains the 32nd best team in the world, according to the latest FIFA rankings. The Super Eagles are also third in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia. Those were the same positions three-time African champions Nigeria enjoyed last month. Next month, they take on Cameroon, who are ranked eighth in Africa, in two friendlies preparatory to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September. The rankings will come in handy for the final World Cup playoffs next year.

