Eagles still 32nd best team in the world

Nigeria remains the 32nd best team in the world, according to the latest FIFA rankings. The Super Eagles are also third in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia. Those were the same positions three-time African champions Nigeria enjoyed last month. Next month, they take on Cameroon, who are ranked eighth in Africa, in two friendlies preparatory to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September. The rankings will come in handy for the final World Cup playoffs next year.
Related Articles
Principals’ Cup: Igbobi College prep excites Dosu, Disu
…as organisers visit Ooni of Ife today Nigerians are still basking in the euphoria of the return of the National Principal’s Cup in the country as two of the competition’s ambassadors, Joseph Dosu and Tajudeen Disu were both excited with the preparation of some of the teams expected to take part in the competition. […]
Ministerial Committee on National Stadium inaugurated
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged the Implementation Committee of the Report of the Ministerial Taskforce on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to carry out their assignment with dispatch, even as he assured that the edifice would be restored to it’s original blueprint. The Minister made this assertion while presiding over the inaugural meeting of the […]
Chelsea confirm Tuchel new coach
Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new Chelsea Head Coach. He moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half year spell at French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which came to an end last month. He will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions […]
