Eagles to face Costa Rica in San Jose

The Super Eagles will confront the Senior National Team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, SanJose, on9thNovember. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport told thenff.com on Thursday that the three-timeAfricanchampionshave been invited to the Central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. Thenff.com learnt that the game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8 pm Costa Rica time (3am, 10th November in Nigeria).

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarter-finals, defeating France, Korea Republic and Canada in the group phase. The Super Eagles have another prestige friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on 17th November.

