Sports

Eagles to face Costa Rica in San Jose

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Super Eagles will confront the Senior National Team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, SanJose, on9thNovember. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport told thenff.com on Thursday that the three-timeAfricanchampionshave been invited to the Central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. Thenff.com learnt that the game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8 pm Costa Rica time (3am, 10th November in Nigeria).

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarter-finals, defeating France, Korea Republic and Canada in the group phase. The Super Eagles have another prestige friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on 17th November.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria, ready –Dare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sports Minister Sunday Dare is optimistic Team Nigeria will be very competitive at the 2022 Commonwealth Games starting in Birmingham, United Kingdom next week. The Minister said Nigerian athletes were fit and ready for the Games because the past few months have sharpened and toughened them for the challenges ahead. Speaking during a farewell dinner […]
Sports

FA Cup: Huddersfield score late to knock Burnley out

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Palace, Boro, Fulham Burnley became the first Premier League club to be knocked out of this season’s FA Cup after Huddersfield Town came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Saturday’s third-round match at Turf Moor. Matty Pearson sent the away fans into a frenzy when he scored the winner in the […]
Sports

FIFA clears eight players for Eagles

Posted on Author Reporter

  FIFA has cleared eight new players for the Super Eagles. Most of the players had already featured in age grade competitions for other nations but opted to commit their senior national team allegiances to Nigeria. Fulham’s forward Ademola Lookman is on top of the list. Others include: * Jordan Torunarigha – Hertha BSC * […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica