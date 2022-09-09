Sports

Eagles to face Ronaldo, others in Lisbon Nov 16

Posted on Author Ajibade Olsusesan

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Cristiano Ronaldo-captained Portugal national team in a friendly match scheduled to take place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The Nigeria Football Federation which made the announcement in a press statement received by our correspondent said it had signed a formal agreement with the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol for the prestige friendly match. Nigeria’s Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations on three occasions (as well as Olympic men’s football gold, silver and bronze) while Portugal won her first continental trophy (Euro Championship) in France in 2016, defeating host France 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France.

As hosts, A Seleção lost the Euro Championship final to Greece in 2004. Already billed to play 2019 African champions Algeria in Oran on 27th September, the encounter with Portugal is another ace by the Amaju Pinnick administration, which has enabled high-end international friendlies for the Super Eagles and other Nigeria National Teams over the past eight years.

Before now, the Super Eagles have played against five-time world champions Brazil, Argentina, England, Ukraine, Senegal, Mexico, Serbia, Poland, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Ecuador, Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali. The match with Portugal will be the first clash at senior men level for both countries, though last year summer, the Super Falcons and the Senior Women Team of Portugal fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the USWNT Summer Series in Houston, Texas, USA

 

Our Reporters

