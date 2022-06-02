Eagles to face Sao Tome in Marrakech as Mauritius lose

It will now be Super Eagles against Sao Tome and Principle at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the team was restored by the CAF Appeals Board to compete in Group A of the qualifiers. Sao Tome and Principe had earlier defeated Mauritius on aggregates in the preliminary stage, but was thrown out as Mauritius protested the use of Luis Leal Dos Anjos in the game. The team was however restored into Group A of the qualifying series after the CAF Appeals Board threw out Mauritius from the pool following the successful appeal of the former.

Mauritius had protested to CAF that São Tomé and Príncipe player, Luis Leal Dos Anjos did not undergo the obligatory PCR test during their match on March 24, 2022 in the frame of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, but the Appeal Board ruled that “given that neither the CAF Disciplinary Code nor CAF’s COVID-19 protocols provide any sanctions for missing an obligatory PCR test, it is legally baseless to consider the player in question to be ineligible.”

Head Coach of Nigeria, Jose Santos Peseiro woke up to the news in New Jersey, where the Eagles play Ecuador in a friendly match on Thursday, and simply said: “We are focused on the friendly game with Ecuador. It is neither here nor there. We play whoever is in front of us.”

