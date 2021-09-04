Sports

Eagles to play in empty stadium against Cape Verde as CAF ban fans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier between home team Cape Verde and the Super Eagles will be played inside an empty stadium, officials have announced. According to an official statement, by the Cape Verde football federation, CAF did not approve for fans at the stadium for this match.

This will be the second meeting between the two West Africans after the Super Eagles forced the Blue Sharks to a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2013. Three-time African champions Nigeria will be without eight of their top stars from the Premier League and Scotland for Tuesday’s game on account of the Coronavirus protocol of the United Kingdom. Cape Verde were forced to a 1-1 draw by hosts Central African Republic in the opening match of Group C on Wednesday in Douala, Cameroon.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Napoli confirm Osimhen’ll retake COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen will retake a Covid-19 test as he is yet to overcome the virus.   The 22-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Nigeria where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide season.   Details of how Osimhen contracted the virus was revealed on social media […]
Sports

JUST IN: Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after testing positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  World champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for coronavirus. His team, Mercedes, said the Briton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest. Hamilton, who is now self-isolating, won the Bahrain […]
Sports

Asuquo tips Uche Eke for Olympics medal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former technical representative on the board of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Anthony Asuquo, has described the qualification of Uche Eke for the 2020 Olympics as the best thing to have happened to gymnastics in Nigeria. He added that Eke’s present form, if improved upon, will earn him a podium finish at the Games. Tony Asuquo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica