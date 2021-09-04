Eagles to play in empty stadium against Cape Verde as CAF ban fans

Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier between home team Cape Verde and the Super Eagles will be played inside an empty stadium, officials have announced. According to an official statement, by the Cape Verde football federation, CAF did not approve for fans at the stadium for this match.

This will be the second meeting between the two West Africans after the Super Eagles forced the Blue Sharks to a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2013. Three-time African champions Nigeria will be without eight of their top stars from the Premier League and Scotland for Tuesday’s game on account of the Coronavirus protocol of the United Kingdom. Cape Verde were forced to a 1-1 draw by hosts Central African Republic in the opening match of Group C on Wednesday in Douala, Cameroon.

