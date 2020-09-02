Sports

Eagles to play two friendlies in October

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as Falcons set to face Zambia for Olympics

Super Eagles may get busy in the next FIFA window after all following the efforts of the Nigeria Football Federation to conclude arrangement for two friendly matches in October. The NFF had scheduled two friendly matches for the Eagles in September but had to cancel the arrangements largely because the Federal Government had not lifted the ban on international flight due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which could have prevented members of the technical crew of the team and officials of the federation from attending the games which had been scheduled for Portugal. According to sources, the Eagles will now play two strong oppositions in preparation for double-header African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.

Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr in different interviews had said he would want to play at least a game during the international break and that may come to light with the Federation planning to wrap up discussions with a number of countries on the possibility of having two friendly games. It has also been boosted with the lift of the ban on international travel from the 5th of September.

The FIFA window is to open between October 5-13. Meanwhile, the NFF is also concluding arrangement with the Zambia counterparts for a friendly match between the women national team Super Falcons. This was disclosed by the vice President of Football Association of Zambia vice-president Rix Mweemba who also said his team would face Cameroon and South Africa. “The women’s team is scheduled to play Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa,” Mweemba told Daily Mail. “We believe that these teams will give them a good run as they prepare to meet the world’s best.”

Our Reporters

