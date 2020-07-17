Eagles to play two friendlies in Portugal September

The Super Eagles could be returning to action in September as the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed plans to host two friendlies for the team. Nigeria, like other countries, has had their international footballing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Eagles are set to play two friendly games during the FIFA window in September, with their opponents likely to be from South America and Africa. A source claimed that the he arrangement was 70% confirmed The Super Eagles were supposed to play two matches in March before the qualifying series for the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were suspended by CAF Nigeria’s last friendly game was against the Selecao of Brazil at Singapore in October 2019, with the South Americans held to a 1-1 draw by Gernot Rohr’s charges.

