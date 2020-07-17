Sports

Eagles to play two friendlies in Portugal September

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Super Eagles could be returning to action in September as the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed plans to host two friendlies for the team. Nigeria, like other countries, has had their international footballing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Eagles are set to play two friendly games during the FIFA window in September, with their opponents likely to be from South America and Africa. A source claimed that the he arrangement was 70% confirmed The Super Eagles were supposed to play two matches in March before the qualifying series for the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) were suspended by CAF Nigeria’s last friendly game was against the Selecao of Brazil at Singapore in October 2019, with the South Americans held to a 1-1 draw by Gernot Rohr’s charges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Hammers, Villans battle relegation fever

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

  W ith Liverpool having already wrapped up the Premier League title, attention switches to the other end of the table this afternoon as week 33 matches continue.   For West Ham and Aston Villa the pressure of remaining in the world’s most lucrative league is increasing with fewer and fewer matches to do so. […]
Sports

Matic signs new three-year Man United deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the 31-year-old midfielder at the club until 2023. The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into Solskjaer’s plans after […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser gave Leicester City a vital point to keep their Champions League hopes on track and end Arsenal’s recent winning streak. The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their outside chances of a place in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: