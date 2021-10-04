Sports

Eagles’ vice-captain, others to get new coach at Watford

There will be new coach for Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost Ekong and other Nigeria contingents at Watford, Emmanuel Dennis and Oghenekaro Etebo, by the time they return from the international break after the club management decided to give the sack to the manager, Xisco Munoz.

 

Watford, in a press release on their website, confirmed the sacking of the Spanish tactician, who becomes the first manager to be dismissed in the English Premier League this term.

 

“Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club’s Head Coach,” the statement read in part.

 

“The Board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.”

