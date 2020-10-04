Sports

Eagles will be ready against Algeria, Tunisia –Ibitoye

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

 

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, has said the Nigerian national team will be ready when they file out against Algeria on October 9 and Tunisia four days later in international friendly games, taking place in Austria.

 

Speaking during a radio programme in Lagos, monitored by our correspondent, Ibitoye said the players would be coming in from this weekend with the advance party, comprising the assistant coaches and the backroom staff, expected to be available to welcome them.

 

“The team will be ready for the game as the players have been playing for their various club sides in Europe,” he said.

 

“It is going to be a great game for us as we are facing two strong teams on the continent which will prepare us for the qualifiers later in the year. “The players should be in latest by lunch time of the 6th since our first  game will be on the 9th against the African Champions, Algeria.

 

“Those playing this weekend should be the first set of players to get into camp and others will definitely join them.” Speaking further on the new players coming into the game, the Media Officer said they must all prove themselves to retain their position in the team.

 

More than five new players have  been invited by the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and Ibitoye revealed that those players must come up with their A games.

 

He added: “We lost some players to injury while some we’re not invited because the league back at home has not resumed. “We hope to see those players returning to the team in the nearest future so that we can have healthy rivalry in the Super Eagles.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup q’finals: Arsenal to face Man City, Man United draw Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal will host holders Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, with Manchester United heading to Everton. Tottenham face an away trip to Championship side Stoke City, while Brentford will host Newcastle in the club’s first ever League Cup quarter-final match, reports Sky Sports. All of the last-eight fixtures will be played on December […]
Sports

Messi reacts as Barca sell Vidal to Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has bid an emotional farewell to Arturo Vidal, who has left Barcelona for Inter Milan. Vidal is set to be announced as a Nerazzurri player on Monday, after the Serie A club posted updates on his arrival last weekend. The 33-year-old, who previously played in Italy for Juventus, is set for a […]
Sports

Osimhen scores hat-trick on Napoli debut

Posted on Author Reporter

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick on his first appearance in a Napoli shirt as the Partenopei recorded an 11-0 friendly win over L’Aquila on Friday. Napoli officially began their pre-season preparations with a mini-tournament against Castel di Sangro, who were outclassed. In the second game, manager Gennaro Gattuso deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: