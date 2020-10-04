Eagles will be ready against Algeria, Tunisia –Ibitoye

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, has said the Nigerian national team will be ready when they file out against Algeria on October 9 and Tunisia four days later in international friendly games, taking place in Austria.

Speaking during a radio programme in Lagos, monitored by our correspondent, Ibitoye said the players would be coming in from this weekend with the advance party, comprising the assistant coaches and the backroom staff, expected to be available to welcome them.

“The team will be ready for the game as the players have been playing for their various club sides in Europe,” he said.

“It is going to be a great game for us as we are facing two strong teams on the continent which will prepare us for the qualifiers later in the year. “The players should be in latest by lunch time of the 6th since our first game will be on the 9th against the African Champions, Algeria.

“Those playing this weekend should be the first set of players to get into camp and others will definitely join them.” Speaking further on the new players coming into the game, the Media Officer said they must all prove themselves to retain their position in the team.

More than five new players have been invited by the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, and Ibitoye revealed that those players must come up with their A games.

He added: “We lost some players to injury while some we’re not invited because the league back at home has not resumed. “We hope to see those players returning to the team in the nearest future so that we can have healthy rivalry in the Super Eagles.”

