Eagles will learn from Algeria loss –Rohr

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said that his side can take plenty of lessons from their 1-0 loss to African champions Algeria on Friday night after reassembling his team for the first time in 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AOIFootball.com reports.

 

Without the duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen, Rohr handed debut starts to Zaidu Sanusi and Frank Onyeka with Maduka Okoye getting his debut start in goal, whilst Semi Ajayi was deployed as a makeshift defensive midfielder.

 

An early strike from defender Ramy Benssebaini was all the North Africans needed as they claimed back to back wins against Nigeria for the first time this decade.

 

However, an optimistic Rohr said after the game that his side will now look to correct their lapses ahead of Tuesday’s clash against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

 

“This is a very good test for us. There are positives to pick from a tough game like this. Now we have to recover well and start to plan for the next game on Tuesday against another tough team,” Rohr said. C

