Eagles won’t miss World Cup ticket – Balogun

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has said the players are aware of the heartbreak they would cause Nigerians if they missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although Nigeria lead Group C presently with nine points after four matches, they were shocked by the Central African Republic last Thursday with a 1-0 loss in Lagos.

The Wild Beasts grabbed a memorable win courtesy of a 90th-minute strike from Karl Namnganda. With games against Cape Verde and Liberia still to come in November and the play-off round among the 10 group leaders next year, Balogun disclosed that Gernot Rohr’s side understands the task ahead of them as Nigeria aims to make their seventh appearance in the global showpiece in November 2022. “If it is important for you as a fan who is not on the pitch, but who is dreaming of seeing us play there, what do you think it means for us who are involved on the pitch,” Balogun told ESPN.

“You get the chance to play and it gets stolen away from you. So you can imagine your pain [as a fan] is the pain we feel, but our pain is your pain times a hundred probably. “You are probably still going to get opportunities to go to the World Cup but we are going to be sidelined and watch it on TV, and that’s what hurts. So we understand [what it means].”

