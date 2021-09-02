Sports

Eagles won’t underrate Liberia, says Rohr

…as NFF set to increase team’s World Cup bonus

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the team cannot afford to underrate Liberia on Friday when they meet in a Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. In November, Sierra Leone fought back from four goals down in Benin City to draw 4-4 with the Eagles in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and said they cannot allow that to repeat itself during the World Cup qualifiers.

“We can’t underrate anybody especially after what happened a few months ago in Benin City (4-4 draw with Sierra Leone),” Rohr cautioned. “Liberia have had a good preparation and President George Weah has ensured they have a good team, so it won’t be easy against them.” The coach further said he is satisfied with the physical shape of his players, who are all but one play overseas.

He added: “They’re hungry, they want to win this match. We’re ready.” Meanwhile, Super Eagles will earn more than $5,000 win-bonus during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in a bold move to qualify for Qatar 2022 and against grumblings by the team over unpaid bonuses. A Nigeria Football Federation official revealed that a meeting with “senior” players will take place on Thursday to increase the team’s match bonus.

Sports

Again, Iheanacho gets EPL Player of Month Awards nomination

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month awards following his brilliant display for Leicester City t’s Iheanacho’s second consecutive nomination for the award, having won the gong in March. The Nigerian international has been Leicester’s top man in the last few months. Iheanacho has scored 10 […]
Sports

COVID-19: MLS announces $1bn loss of revenue

Posted on Author Reporter

  Major League Soccer lost almost $1bn (£750m) in revenue during 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLS was only two weeks into its historic 25th season when a halt was called to the campaign in March. It did not resume until July, with the MLS is Back competition in Florida, before a revised regular schedule resumed on August […]
Sports

La Liga: Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona were given a torrid time by Athletic Bilbao but escaped from their trip to San Mames with a point as Memphis Depay’s superb late strike secured a 1-1 draw for the Catalans on Saturday. Depay found the net with a fine left-foot half-volley 15 minutes from time in the Basque Country for his […]

