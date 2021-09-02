Eagles won’t underrate Liberia, says Rohr

…as NFF set to increase team’s World Cup bonus

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the team cannot afford to underrate Liberia on Friday when they meet in a Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. In November, Sierra Leone fought back from four goals down in Benin City to draw 4-4 with the Eagles in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and said they cannot allow that to repeat itself during the World Cup qualifiers.

“We can’t underrate anybody especially after what happened a few months ago in Benin City (4-4 draw with Sierra Leone),” Rohr cautioned. “Liberia have had a good preparation and President George Weah has ensured they have a good team, so it won’t be easy against them.” The coach further said he is satisfied with the physical shape of his players, who are all but one play overseas.

He added: “They’re hungry, they want to win this match. We’re ready.” Meanwhile, Super Eagles will earn more than $5,000 win-bonus during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in a bold move to qualify for Qatar 2022 and against grumblings by the team over unpaid bonuses. A Nigeria Football Federation official revealed that a meeting with “senior” players will take place on Thursday to increase the team’s match bonus.

