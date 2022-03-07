Sports

Eagles’ll beat Ghana home and away – Eguavoen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles interim manager Austin Eguavoen has said his team will beat the Black Stars of Ghana home and away when the two sides meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches later this month.

 

Ghana will welcome archrivals Nigeria to Cape Coast on March 25 with the return leg four days later in Abuja. The overall winners of this match-up will march on to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November.

 

Eguavoen said Nigeria deserves to feature at the World Cup even though he does not expect the matches against the Black Stars of Ghana to be easy. “It’s going to be a very tough game and a tight one as well,” he said.

 

“We have a lot of mutual respect for one another, and when Ghana plays Nigeria and Nigeria plays Ghana, it’s always tough, it’s always tight.

 

“But you see, it’s going to boil down to us trying to go there (Ghana). We will play everything we can to try to win the game, in fact, both games. “But with no disrespect, because Ghana is a very strong side, individually and collectively. we will just go and fight and try to win the game.”

 

Both rivals last clashed in the semifinal of the 2010 AFCON in Angola with Ghana edging past the Eagles to reach the  final courtesy of an Asamoah Gyan headed matchwinner.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Cameroon-bound Eagles prepare for fanfare with Crocodiles in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful houseparty against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday. Substitute […]
Sports

Abuja agog for National Principals’ Cup final

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The final events of the revived National Principals Cup competition takes place today at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja. The event which started at the Agege Stadium in Lagos with the football kick-Off game between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College Kaduna, saw secondary school students move from one venue […]
Sports

Pulev: Joshua fight will take place on Dec 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kubrat Pulev will fight champion Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title bout in London on December 12, the Bulgarian claims. Briton Joshua was originally scheduled to fight Pulev, 39, on 20 June but it was postponed because of coronavirus. “It’s official: Pulev vs. Joshua on 12 December in London,” Pulev posted on his official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica