Sports

Eagles’ll bounce back from shock AFCON ouster – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has stated that the Super Eagles will recover from Sunday’s disappointing ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

 

Nigeria, after a spotless run in the group phase of the competition, could not advance to the next stage of the tournament in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in Garoua.

 

The Minister said although the loss was disappointing, the Eagles should not dwell too much on it but pick up vital lessons that would make them better in the future.

 

“The Super Eagles exit from the AFCON is indeed painful. We had hoped with their prior superlative performances they would advance and come home with a historic victory in our hands, ” Dare said up in a statement on Tuesday.

“Although we did not reach our goal, as a nation we have reason to be proud and optimistic about the future of our team. This collection of individual talents came together to forge a true team.

They played hard and in unison, and with a common desire to do Nigeria proud and prove themselves worthy of representing our beloved nation on and off the field of play.

 

In this, they performed admirably. “The players gave a good account of themselves and did Nigeria proud. They have put Africa and the rest of the world on notice. Nigerian football will be characterised by greater team work, effort and cohesion.

This team will improve and become a solid and fierce contender in any competition they are a part of in future. “Our football, once again was fluid, purposeful and beautiful to watch. We have a good team and Nigeria will help them get better.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Senate President, hails Joshua

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has heaped praises on Nigerian Anthony Joshua following his 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight championship fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night.   Joshua had floored Pulev on three occasions and ended the fight with a vicious right hand to retain […]
Sports

Red-hot Iheanacho vows to improve

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not ready to slow as he promised to work hard to sustain his newfound form. The forward scored a hat trick to help Leicester City demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season. However, Iheanacho hopes to score more […]
Sports

Friendly against Mexico won’t affect Nigeria’s FIFA rankings –Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has disclosed that soccer loving Nigerians do not need to lose sleep over the international friendly match between Nigeria and Mexico holding in Los Angeles, USA on July 3. He explained that since the match will be played outside the international w i n d o w break, it will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica