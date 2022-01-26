Eagles’ll bounce back from shock AFCON ouster – Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has stated that the Super Eagles will recover from Sunday’s disappointing ouster from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria, after a spotless run in the group phase of the competition, could not advance to the next stage of the tournament in the Round of 16 with a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in Garoua.

The Minister said although the loss was disappointing, the Eagles should not dwell too much on it but pick up vital lessons that would make them better in the future.

“The Super Eagles exit from the AFCON is indeed painful. We had hoped with their prior superlative performances they would advance and come home with a historic victory in our hands, ” Dare said up in a statement on Tuesday.

“Although we did not reach our goal, as a nation we have reason to be proud and optimistic about the future of our team. This collection of individual talents came together to forge a true team.

They played hard and in unison, and with a common desire to do Nigeria proud and prove themselves worthy of representing our beloved nation on and off the field of play.

In this, they performed admirably. “The players gave a good account of themselves and did Nigeria proud. They have put Africa and the rest of the world on notice. Nigerian football will be characterised by greater team work, effort and cohesion.

This team will improve and become a solid and fierce contender in any competition they are a part of in future. “Our football, once again was fluid, purposeful and beautiful to watch. We have a good team and Nigeria will help them get better.”

