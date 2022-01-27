Eagles’ll bounce back, says Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has promised Nigerians that the team will surely bounce back after Niger shock elimination at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations still currently going on in Cameroon. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the round of 16 of the competition with Iwobi getting a red card in the game few minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Everton star, who deactivated his social media account few hours after the game returned to Instagram to appeal to Nigerians. “Moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish. As much as it’s a part of football, we came for more,” he wrote. “Our fans who shared these moments with us both in Cameroon and across the world deserved more! “The beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far around the corner. “We will be back to fight for our nation, stronger. We owe it to you, and I owe it to myself. Thank you for all the words of support and encouragement – it doesn’t go unnoticed.” Nigeria will be looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in March to return to winning ways.

