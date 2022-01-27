Sports

Eagles’ll bounce back, says Iwobi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has promised Nigerians that the team will surely bounce back after Niger shock elimination at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations still currently going on in Cameroon. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the round of 16 of the competition with Iwobi getting a red card in the game few minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Everton star, who deactivated his social media account few hours after the game returned to Instagram to appeal to Nigerians. “Moments of joy can quickly turn into pain and anguish. As much as it’s a part of football, we came for more,” he wrote. “Our fans who shared these moments with us both in Cameroon and across the world deserved more! “The beauty of the game is the next moment of jubilation is never too far around the corner. “We will be back to fight for our nation, stronger. We owe it to you, and I owe it to myself. Thank you for all the words of support and encouragement – it doesn’t go unnoticed.” Nigeria will be looking forward to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana in March to return to winning ways.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Man City, Juve leading race to sign Wolves’ Traore

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City and Juventus have moved ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of Wolves  winger Adama Traore, sources have told ESPN, with the 24-year-old set to spark a summer transfer battle if Nuno Espirito Santo’s team fail to qualify for the Champions League. Traore, who moved to Wolves from Middlesbrough in an £18 million deal in August 2018, has become one of […]
Sports

I feel at home in Karagumruk –Musa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Super Eagles winger and Captain, Ahmed Musa, expressed his excitement after completing a move to the Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk. The Turkish club announced his capture on Thursday as a free agent on a year deal with an option of another year. While speaking to BBC Africa, Musa said he felt wanted […]
Sports

UEFA League: Two Atletico players test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon. The Spanish club said the unnamed individuals are isolating at home. The positive cases were discovered after first-team players and club staff travelling to Lisbon were tested in Madrid on Saturday, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica