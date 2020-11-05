Sports

Eagles’ll crush Sierra Leone, says Akwuegbu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Ex-international Benedict Akwuegbu believes Super Eagles will not have too much of problem defeating the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone when the two sides clash in backto- back African Cup of Nations qualifying matches later in the month.

The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, November 13th before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, November 17th at the Siaka Stevens Stadium. The former RC Lens of France forward said the Eagles are a bigger side compared to their Lone Stars counterparts and should not have difficulty in dispatching their West African neighbours especially in the home time slated for Benin City.

The former Golden Eaglets star said Nigeria has a strong home record and urged the Gernot Rohr’s men to maintain that tradition when they host the Lone Stars. “I think going by the history, Nigeria national team always win at home and I am sure this won’t be an exception, 100% I believe these boys will win. “And they will win comfortably and easily, we have good players and Sierra Leone is not a strong team and I believe Nigeria will win easily he said,” he said.

However, the striker who attended the 2002 World Cup with Nigeria warned the Eagles against complacency as that could hurt them. “On paper, there shouldn’t be a problem getting the result especially at home. But you know what you get when you underrate your opponent and that is why I think the Eagles must not be complacent when they take to the field. They have to win here so that they can make the return leg easy for themselves,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Battle of former winners in Cologne

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

The RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany provides the setting for the first of the semi-finals of the Europa League with two former winners going head-to-head in a one off game to decide who makes it to the final.   Although due to the havoc caused by the coronavirus there will hardly be anyone in the stadium, […]
Sports

Rivers Utd’ll not accept injustice –Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has dispelled rumours that Rivers United had agreed on a deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to accept whatever decision that evolves from the ongoing intervention of the Federation on the interpretation of the Point-Per-Game (PPG) over the 2019/2020 Football Season. According to him, at no time […]
Sports

Wolves slap £90m price-tag on Raul Jimenez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves have slapped a £90 million price-tag on Raul Jimenez. Wolves have rejected an offer from Juventus of Aaron Ramsey plus cash for striker Jimenez, says Corriere dello Sport. Wolves value Jimenez at £90 million. Jimenez could leave Wolves after they failed to secure a place in Europe and Manchester United remain interested in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: