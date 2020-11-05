Eagles’ll crush Sierra Leone, says Akwuegbu

Ex-international Benedict Akwuegbu believes Super Eagles will not have too much of problem defeating the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone when the two sides clash in backto- back African Cup of Nations qualifying matches later in the month.

The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, November 13th before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, November 17th at the Siaka Stevens Stadium. The former RC Lens of France forward said the Eagles are a bigger side compared to their Lone Stars counterparts and should not have difficulty in dispatching their West African neighbours especially in the home time slated for Benin City.

The former Golden Eaglets star said Nigeria has a strong home record and urged the Gernot Rohr’s men to maintain that tradition when they host the Lone Stars. “I think going by the history, Nigeria national team always win at home and I am sure this won’t be an exception, 100% I believe these boys will win. “And they will win comfortably and easily, we have good players and Sierra Leone is not a strong team and I believe Nigeria will win easily he said,” he said.

However, the striker who attended the 2002 World Cup with Nigeria warned the Eagles against complacency as that could hurt them. “On paper, there shouldn’t be a problem getting the result especially at home. But you know what you get when you underrate your opponent and that is why I think the Eagles must not be complacent when they take to the field. They have to win here so that they can make the return leg easy for themselves,” he added.

