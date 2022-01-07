Sports

Eagles’ll make Nigeria proud, says Musa

Posted on

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa has said the team will do Nigeria proud at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Sunday in Cameroon no matter who is on the bench. Former Super Eagles defender, Austin Eguavoen has been appointed in the interim after coach Gernot Rohr was sacked, but Musa said this did not matter to them as they hope to remain focused and deliver good results for Nigeria. “The change of coach is not our business, it is the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, our aim is to be focused and do what we know to do best,” he explained. ” W e know the situation of things in our country isdown so we want to go there and make Nigerians happy. He said himself and his colleagues know the importance of the tournament hence they are not going there to joke but to make a statement.

 

