Eagles'll win next AFCON, declares Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is supremely confident his team has the capacity to clinch the next African Cup of Nations slated to take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year. Eagles crashed out in the second round stage of the last AFCON after which they also failed to pick the ticket to the last FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last year. Despite the recent setback, Peseiro insists if he can harness the potential of the array of stars at his disposal, it will be extremely difficult for any side on the continent to beat them to the AFCON title. He said that he had continued to monitor Nigerian players and would hand a number of them the opportunities to be part of the project but would like to limit the number of players to just a small group while he puts together the squad capable of handing the country her fourth continental showpiece. “There are many, many players at the moment that can play for Nigeria,” Peseiro told the Mirror.” With that, it’s not easy, our work. “You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players. “I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time, we discover, ‘well that player can play for us, also’, normally young players. “There are many good players with quality, capacity and good training. For us, if we want to win the next AFCON, I am happy because I have many players with quality to create a good national team. “But it’s not easy to choose the right players. We try to see them in the match, after that I try to call them for our practice and our friendly games because we want to create a small group with quality for developing in training and practice to implement our ideas to win the next AFCON. “But there are a lot of players, and they need to show the maximum demand and motivation to play for Nigeria. Quality, of course, but demand and motivation to play for us.”

 

Sports

Intense schedule makes league glory sweeter – Pep

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says winning the Premier League would be sweeter than ever given the intense schedule faced by top-flight teams this season. Guardiola is one of many Premier League managers who believe the fixture list needs to be reduced during the Christmas period. The festive programme and its implications for player […]
Sports

COVID-19: Vaccine not requirement to hold Tokyo Olympics – Games CEO

Posted on Author Reporter

  A vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year’s postponed Olympics and Paralympics, the CEO of the Tokyo Games, Toshiro Muto said Friday. Muto was speaking after a task force meeting with government officials, disease experts and Japanese Olympic officials. It’s the first of several high-level meetings dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as […]
Sports

Journalist wins Obasa’s 50th Birthday Table Tennis Tourney

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu The Vice Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA), Shakiru Adeleye, has won the table tennis tournament organised to honour the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa at 50. Adeleye, who works with Lagos State Television, defeated Mr. Olaosebikan Ebenezer 2-0 in the tournament tagged: ‘The Golden Age  […]

