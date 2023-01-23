Eagles’ll win next AFCON, declares Peseiro

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is supremely confident his team has the capacity to clinch the next African Cup of Nations slated to take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year. Eagles crashed out in the second round stage of the last AFCON after which they also failed to pick the ticket to the last FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last year. Despite the recent setback, Peseiro insists if he can harness the potential of the array of stars at his disposal, it will be extremely difficult for any side on the continent to beat them to the AFCON title. He said that he had continued to monitor Nigerian players and would hand a number of them the opportunities to be part of the project but would like to limit the number of players to just a small group while he puts together the squad capable of handing the country her fourth continental showpiece. “There are many, many players at the moment that can play for Nigeria,” Peseiro told the Mirror.” With that, it’s not easy, our work. “You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players. “I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time, we discover, ‘well that player can play for us, also’, normally young players. “There are many good players with quality, capacity and good training. For us, if we want to win the next AFCON, I am happy because I have many players with quality to create a good national team. “But it’s not easy to choose the right players. We try to see them in the match, after that I try to call them for our practice and our friendly games because we want to create a small group with quality for developing in training and practice to implement our ideas to win the next AFCON. “But there are a lot of players, and they need to show the maximum demand and motivation to play for Nigeria. Quality, of course, but demand and motivation to play for us.”
