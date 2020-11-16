Sports

Eagles've been hijacked from Rohr –Kpakor

…says team lacks identity

 

Ex-international Moses Kpakor strongly believes Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr is not in charge of the team, insisting it is evident forces outside of the squad dictate to him.

 

Kpakor who was part of the Super Eagles squad to 1990 African Cup of Nations said the team’s 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone last Friday was not only a national embarrassment but a pointer to a deeper malaise in the squad.

 

He said Rohr’s reign hasn’t impacted positively on the team and there are indications he was being remoted by some individuals. The former BBC Lions of Gboko star said Eagles under the German lacks identify and it is shameful the coach hasn’t influenced the squad with his ideology.

 

“There are some people who have suggested that the coach is not in charge of the team and there are indications that support such insinuations,” he said. “After more than four years in charge, the team still doesn’t have a clear pattern of play.

 

Clemence Westerhof was here for about four years and changed the way we were playing football; he brought his style but this man has been here for more than that period of time and we can’t say this is his style. “Anywhere Pep Guardiola goes, the team plays his style.

 

The same thing for Jose Mourinho. Good coaches have their philosophies which they impact on their teams. But in this case, we don’t know Rohr’s style; maybe he hasn’t been in charge of the team, perhaps he doesn’t have absolute right over selections and even tactics.”

 

The Eagles confront the Leone Stars in the return leg of their 2022 AFCON qualifiers on Tuesday and Kpakor said it was time for redemption after surrendering a four goal lead in the first leg on Friday. He said the coach must also show he has match management skills.

