Sports

Eaglets, Eagles know AFCON rivals today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Golden Eagles of Nigeria and their senior colleagues, the Flying Eagles, will know their opponents for the African Cup of Nations as the draws for the two competitions take place today. The Confederations of African Football announced that the draws for the two competitions will hold in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

The Golden Eaglets won the WAFU B U-17 qualifiers in Ghana, while the Flying Eagles topped the qualifiers in Niger. The U-17 AFCON will be hosted by Algeria, while the U-20 AFCON will be played in Egypt with both competitions also serving as qualifiers for their respective World Cups next year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ndidi my biggest headache, admits Rohr

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has admitted that the absence of Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi remains his biggest headache. Several strikers like Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho are firing in the goals in Europe and could pose a selection headache for the Eagles coach. But Rohr said by far his biggest worry […]
Sports

Controversy trails ministry’s 60-man sports icons’ list

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Ogundiya Discordant tunes have trailed the recently released list of 60 sports icons by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. The ministry unveiled the 60 icons at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday, with the icons cutting across various sports and administrators. The event, which is […]
Sports

Games won’t be canceled, insists Head of Tokyo Olympics 

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed games will open in just over three months and not be canceled despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan. Organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there were any conditions under which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica