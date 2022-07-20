Eaglets, Eagles know AFCON rivals today

The Golden Eagles of Nigeria and their senior colleagues, the Flying Eagles, will know their opponents for the African Cup of Nations as the draws for the two competitions take place today. The Confederations of African Football announced that the draws for the two competitions will hold in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

The Golden Eaglets won the WAFU B U-17 qualifiers in Ghana, while the Flying Eagles topped the qualifiers in Niger. The U-17 AFCON will be hosted by Algeria, while the U-20 AFCON will be played in Egypt with both competitions also serving as qualifiers for their respective World Cups next year.

