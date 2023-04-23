Eaglets good enough to win U-17 AFCON – Ugbade

…as team arrives Constantine

The Nigeria U-17 coach, Nduka Ugbade, has said he has the team to achieve success ahead of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria. The former junior international said the team has the confidence to do the job and get the ticket to represent Africa at the U-17 World Cup later in the year. “We are going to Algeria with confidence but also with level heads,” he said. “We’re the champions of WAFU B, but in essence, nothing has been won. What matters now are winning a ticket to the FIFA World Cup and winning the Africa Cup. I believe we have the boys to do the job.” Five-time world champions Nigeria arrived in the Algerian city of Constantine on Sunday night for their final preparations for this year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations. Following complications that arose in the process of securing entry visa into Germany for a planned final training camp in that country, the Nigeria Football Federation opted to send the squad earlier to Algeria for the final buildup, and Constantine, the renowned city where the Eaglets will play Morocco, Zambia and South Africa in Group B, is the choice. The wards of FIFA Cadet World Cup -winning captain, Nduka Ugbade, swept all before them to win the WAFU B U-17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana 10 months ago, and have put on display tremendous firepower in their preparations for the continental showpiece. After resuming camp mid- March following the break for the general elections, the Eaglets played 12 friendly matches at their NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja base, winning 11 of the matches and drawing the other one. They scored a total of 66 goals and conceded 14. Nigeria will launch her campaign for honours at the 12-team continental championship on Sunday next week, against Zambia at the 22,000 -capacity Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui. They will then take on Morocco and South Africa in other matches in Group B. The top four-placed teams in Algeria will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals scheduled for later this year.