Eaglets’ job: Babangida slams NFF for overlooking Finidi

Ex-international Tijani Babangida has berated the Nigeria Football Federation for the treatment meted out at his former national teammate Finidi George regarding the national U-17 team Golden Eaglets.

The federation last Friday announced appointments into various junior national teams including the vacant post in the Golden Eaglets.

Finidi was roundly touted for the Golden Eaglets job but the former vice captain of the Super Eagles was overlooked for another ex-international Fatai Amoo. Babangida said although he was not in the position to appoint anyone for the position of national team coach, the NFF should not have completely discarded Finidi’s experience and exposure.

He said the former Real Betis forward had done so much to be considered as favourite for any job including that of the Super Eagles and he was shocked to know that the retired winger was snubbed for the Golden Eaglets job.

“Players like Finidi George with all his achievement, I think if he comes back to Nigeria and ask for a job, even if it’s Super Eagles, Finidi is entitled and qualified to get that job immediately. “But unfortunately, I don’t know what is happening, but for me personally I find it very disappointing,” he said.

However, the former Ajax Amsterdam winger expected the newly appointed coaches to prove their worth. He said the U-20 coach, Ladan Bosso and Amoo would work so hard to bring smile to the faces of Nigerians.

He said: “Bosso for U20, he has been there before and I think that this a big challenge for him now, because many people are expecting to see what he can do. “Bosso is an experience coach and he will be able to select good players because he knows all the players and I believed he will do well.

For Amoo, he is also not new in the national team; he has been there before and we are expecting him to go for younger players, because winning U-17 is not that important because we’ve been winning it . I wish we get players that will be stronger for the senior national team .”

