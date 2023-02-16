Sports

Eaglets Massacre Young Strikers 11-1

Football loving fans at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project pitch at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday witnessed massive onslaught, as the Golden Eaglets massacred Young Strikers of Ilesha 11-1.

The visitors from Osun State went ahead early in the first half against the run of play as a result of defensive error from the Eaglets, but their joy was short-lived when the five-time world champions

equalised almost immediately. The rampaging Eaglets took complete control of the game, scoring two more goals to go into the break at 3-1 advantage.

On resumption, Young Strikers were completely overwhelmed by the enterprising Eaglets as their defence crumbled to eight more goals scored by the most successful National U -17 team in the world to the cheering of the fans.

Golden Eaglets had earlier subdued P-Sports Academy of Uyo 2-0 in the first friendly game played earlier in the day. It was indeed a great feat as the Eaglets scored 13 goals in two games, conceding just one.

On Tuesday, Kano Pillars, former NPFL champions, fell like a pack of cards 3-1 before the Golden Eaglets. In the thrilling encounter, Pillars paraded most players that featured for the team in last season before getting relegated to the second tier Nigeria National League, but they could not withstand the ferocious Eaglets, despite scoring first. Shockingly, Tripple O Academy of Kaduna defeated Golden Eaglets 2-1, while the team also recorded a 6-4 loss to Derby Football Academy of Abuja.

Golden Eaglets have played 10 friendly games since they resumed camping last month. The team has won eight and lost two, scored 47 goals and conceded 13 goals in the process.

 

 

