Eaglets qualify for U-17 AFCON , beat Burkina in WAFU semis

The Golden Eaglets beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in the semifinal of the ongoing WAFU B tournament to qualify for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco in July. The match winner was striker Michael Papo, who made up for missing the team’s biggest chance of the first half by plodding a long ball beyond the Burkina Faso goalkeeper in the 79th minute. They will now await the winners of the other semifinal between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger to determine the winners of the qualifiers WAFU B.

On Friday, the Eaglets put up a much improved performance than their previous two matches. They camped in the half of Burkina Faso at the start of this clash. It was a physical contest with many stoppages and both teams created very little.

Just before the interval Papo’s shot from outside the box with the opponents’ defence back tracking was too weak and direct to trouble the goalkeeper of Burkina Faso. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, tried to get to the Nigerian goal through the left flank, but they were repulsed by a resolute Eaglets defence.

