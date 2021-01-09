Eaglets ring changes for Ghana showdown

Golden Eaglets coach Fatai Amoo will make at least three changes to his starting XI for tomorrow’s must-win U17 AFCON qualifiers Group B clash against arch-rivals Ghana. “We should have two or three changes for the match against Ghana,” an official stated. Kick-off at the Municipal Stadium in Lome will be 4pm local time, which is 5pm in Nigeria. The Eaglets were poor against Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday and duly lost 1-0.

The result has put them in a tight corner as they will need to win tomorrow to stand any realistic chance of advancing to the semifinals of the qualifying tournament for the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July. Only a handful of players acquitted themselves on Wednesday – goalkeeper Destiny Emuwahen was assured between the posts, winger Christian Nwachukwu showed some flashes and to some extent skipper and defensive midfielder Chukwuemeka Egbu was steady.

Otherwise, the team paraded a bunch of mechanical players, who were short on self-belief, failed to create chances and must have been flattered that they did not lose by many more goals to a better drilled Ivorian side. Coach Amoo claimed stage fright was the main undoing of the boys in their opening game. And it is now left to be seen whether they can rise to the occasion against the biggerlooking Ghanaians, who will be aiming to avenge the painful loss they suffered to Nigeria two years ago in Niger.

