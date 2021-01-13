Sports

Eaglets sneak to semis after CIV dump Ghana 3-1

Posted on

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria are through to the semifinal of the U-17 AFCON qualifiers in Togo after Cote d’Ivoire helped them by beating Ghana 3-1 in a final Group B match.

 

Nigeria and Ghana both finished the first round on a point each, but the Golden Eaglets enjoyed a better goals difference of -1 as against Ghana’s -2. Cote d’Ivoire won the group with six points from two matches.

 

Impressive Cote d’Ivoire opened scoring in the ninth minute and doubled their lead soon after the restart. Ghana pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute.

 

The Ivorians then made it 3-1 from the penalty spot in the 68th minute. It was the decisive goal that delivered Nigeria from a premature elimination

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

