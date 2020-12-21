Sports

Eaglets step up preparations ahead WAFU U-17 tourney

As the build up for the WAFU B U-17 tournament in Benin Republic in January continues, the Golden Eaglets came from a goal down to defeat John Utaka Football Academy (JUFA) 3-1 in another friendly game played at the FIFA goal project, MKO Stadium, Abuja at the weekend.

 

It was a very difficult test game and the Eaglets had to really work hard for the equaliser to end the first half at 1-1.

 

But the superior quality of the team was very visible in the second half, where the team scored two more goals to emerge victorious at the end of 90 mins.

 

The five-time world champions have been in camp for four weeks in preparation for the WAFU Zone B championship billed for Benin Republic in January, 2021. The zonal tournament also serves as CAF U-17 African Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

 

Only last week the team was depleted to 30 from 60 following the Magnetic Imaging Resonance MRI test by some first team players forcing the team handlers to begin new search for replacements.

