Eaglets to relocate training camp from Abuja

The Golden Eaglets are set to relocate their training camp from the Federal capital Territory Abuja to a yet-to-be announced state, it has been revealed. A top official of the Nigeria Football federation disclosed that arrangements had reached advanced stage for the Golden Eaglets to finalise their preparations for the U-17 AFCON in Morocco next month.

The Fatai Amoo-tutored U-17 squad resumed training last week. “We have almost concluded with a state government for the Eaglets to train in that state before he fly out to Morocco,” one of the top officials disclosed. Kwara State Government is believed to be in the state being mentioned and it is proposed the team train in Ilorin. The Eaglets qualified for the U17 AFCON after they lost in the final of the WAFU B U17 tournament in Togo recently.

