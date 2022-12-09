Early diagnosis, prompt intervention can provide relief for arthritis patients’

Madam Suzan Alaibe has experienced pain in his ankle for over two years without any relief. The regular pain has prevented her from doing her laundry and cooking, an exercise she had carried out seamlessly before the onset of the pain. While relations and friends have advised that she should seek medical attention, Alaibe due to inability to pay for care, had resorted to self-medication, which wasn’t helpful. The intervention of Alaibe’s elder brother who generously chose to pay for her sister’s care saved the day. A day’s visit to a private health facility in Ikeja where Alaibe lived was the saving grace: Care practitioners who examined Alaibe diagnosed her with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when she received needed care which resulted in subsequent relief.

While Alaibe was fortunate to get the generally expected positive treatment outcome from RA, Mrs Maria Ammam, a widow from Amaraku, Imo State, hasn’t been fortunate to get similar relief. Although, she claimed to have visited a few orthodox health facilities in the rural setting where she lives. Her similar visits to traditional medicine healers, which has been touted in grassroots areas as the best healers, didn’t make any difference. Today, what community people in Amaraku know is that the RA has severely hindered the mobility of Ammam, the mother of four sons. Hence, for Ammam to move from her living room to her garden that is behind her compound could take as much as 20 minutes which goes with debilitating pain. To this end, three of her sons who live in the city of Lagos decided that Ammam should reside permanently in Amaraku while they regularly send her monthly feeding allowance which is managed by her last son, 25 years who lives with her in the village.

Sadly, the RA of the widow due to the way it has been mismanaged over the years has become a huge burden that has significantly reduced her quality of her life; based on her ordeal, she has often openly sought that God should end her life.

Arthritis is the swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. The main symptoms of arthritis are joint pain and stiffness, which typically worsen with age. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and RA. Different types of arthritis exist, each with different causes including wear and tear, infections and underlying diseases and symptoms include pain, swelling, reduced range of motion and stiffness.

RA is an autoimmune disease that develops because certain cells of the immune system malfunction and attach the joints. This leads to inflammation of the joints, especially the synovial joint.

According to the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association (NOA), while about 350 million suffer from Arthritis globally, more than 1.5 million people present for arthritis treatment in Nigeria annually owing to this condition.

Persons at risk of arthritis

Evidence shows that women are more at risk of RA. Age of the onset of the condition is 25 to 55 years old in persons with genetic predisposition. Smoking and silica exposure can also increase the risk of people developing RA. Silica dust (crystalline silica) is found in some stone, rock, sand, gravel and clay. They can also be found in bricks, tiles, concrete and some plastic materials.

Children are similarly at risk of arthritis. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) is the most common type of arthritis in children.

Drug-free strategies for managing RA

According to the United States (U.S.) Centre for Disease Control (CDC), there are a lot of things an individual can do to manage arthritis. The day-to-day things to manage this condition, according to CDC’s Arthritis Programme, recognises physical activity and simple and effective, drug-free way to relieve arthritis pain.

The Agency stated that being physically active can reduce pain, improve function, mood, and quality of life for adults with arthritis. Regular physical activity can contribute to improved sleep and support bone health, brain health, and weight control, stated the CDC.

Similarly, losing excess weight and staying at a healthy weight is particularly important for people with arthritis, the Agency added. For people who are overweight or obese, losing weight reduces stress on joints, particularly weight bearing joints like the hips and knees. “In fact, losing as little as 10 to 12 pounds can reduce pain and improve physical function for people with arthritis.” Furthermore, the CDC showed that joint injuries can cause or worsen arthritis. However, some activities that are easy on the joints include walking, bicycling, and swimming. These low-impact activities have a low risk of injury and do not twist or put too much stress on the joints.

Speaking at a recent webinar organised by Pfizer to highlight prevalence, social burden of RA, a Rheumatologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Uyiekpan Ima-Edomwonyi said disability arising from RA can lead to a loss of career and sources of income, which is a particular problem in low income settings. For a certain subset of the population, jobs in Africa involve a level of manual labour and the resource–starved African states can afford only limited or no welfare support for disabled individuals.

He stated that along with the increase in non–communicable diseases (NCDs) in developing countries, an increase in RA occurrence could stress medical services that are already struggling with a high burden of acute infectious illnesses to an extent that they may be unable to cope with the fast changing patterns of disease distribution seen in Africa today. However, healthcare professionals, general physicians and rheumatologists need to identify RA early and commence appropriate therapy as soon as possible.

On his part, a Rheumatologist at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Dr. Olaosebikan Hakeem said, “Treatment of RA is ideally done as soon as possible when the patient starts with disease symptoms, but at any stage and the aim is to get the disease into remission or to have minimal signs and symptoms.

“This is to decrease the progression of joint disease as the disease process can cause progressive damage to joints with resultant loss of function, which in many patients, will mean that they are unable to fulfil work obligations or cope with activities at home.

“Adequate treatment is also important to try to prevent or lessen the severity of co-morbidities, particularly cardiovascular disease, which is still a major cause of mortality in these patients. Apart from treating the rheumatoid disease, the patient should ideally be treated by a multidisciplinary team to address many other associations of this disease which range from psychological help with anxiety and depression to guidance with physical therapy by physiotherapists or biokineticists and help with activities of daily living by occupational therapists.”

Role of awareness in expanding care

Dr. Kodjo Soroh, Country Medical Director, Pfizer East and West Africa said, Pfizer will continue raising awareness around the treatments available today. “We want to work closely with the healthcare community to ensure early diagnosis, increased patient access and medication adherence. There is Project Afya, a patient assistance programme aimed at improving access to life-saving medications and boosting cancer care and autoimmune disease management. In partnership with IQVIA, the platform is helping to reduce therapy costs for eligible patients as Rheumatologists identify patients for enrolment into the programme.”

Apart from medication, a Pfizer report also showed that diet is important for people affected by RA, adding that omega-3 fatty acids can have anti-inflammatory effects as well as reduce pain.

Animal sources of Omega-3 fatty acids include fish, especially cold water fish like salmon, mackerel, anchovies and sardines. In addition, non-animal sources of omega-3fatty acids are walnuts, flaxseed, tofu, soya and some vegetable oils, such as canola, soys, flaxseed and olive oil.

Preventive diet

The Pfizer report recommended fibre-rich foods that promote growth and development and help quiet inflammation such as fibre-rich foods, plant-based proteins such as legumes, beans, nuts and vegetables. The report however urged people to avoid processed meats, sugar and saturated, trans-fats and charred foods which increase inflammatory processes in the body.

Among foods that can keep inflammation under control are: foods and vegetables, foods high in fibre such as whole grains and beans.

Furthermore, the report similarly urged people to engage in physical exercises to promote healthy living.

In its call for action to tackle arthritis, the NOA said, “There should be a provision for adequate health insurance to ameliorate the cost of expensive investigations, and treatment including medications and interventions even joint repair, joint fusion, and joint replacement surgeries. If these are achieved, it can help poor rural arthritis patients access care without having to pay out-of-pocket.

In addition, the NOA also called for “Lifestyle modification on the part of individuals and government’s support by providing medical aid towards its treatment, saying it could go a long way in the proper management of this condition whenever it arises.”

