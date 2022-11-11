Early Marriage: Tallen recommends free education for girls

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has recommended the implementation of free education up to senior secondary to enable Nigerian girl child to know that getting into early marriage may be inimical to her development in life. She made this known yesterday when she was engaged in a conversation with the African Union Commission’s Special Rapporteur on Ending Child Marriage and other Harmful Practices Secretariat Team led by led by Hermaine Kembo, who came on a country monitoring visit to Nigeria.

Tallen said: “Education is the life investment; it is the first empowerment we give a child; once a child is educated, she can decide what is right or bad for herself.” The minister also recommended that all offices and organizations should maintain a day-care centre for babies so that the mothers can concentrate on their preoccupations or studies without much distractions.

